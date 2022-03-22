Tranchess (CHESS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $35.30 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $59.10 million and $35.30 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,871.77 or 0.99847205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00066802 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00022264 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00017180 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.22 or 0.00259022 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,874,814 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

