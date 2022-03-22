Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Raised by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $156.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

