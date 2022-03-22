TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $7.51 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $67.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 83,338 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

