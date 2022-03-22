TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Downgraded by Bank of America

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

TAC stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $12.13.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $483.94 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,875,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 438,278 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 158,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

