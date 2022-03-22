Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE TGS opened at $5.96 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $897.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

