Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Director Ralph Bartel Sells 39,342 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) Director Ralph Bartel sold 39,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $262,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $445,859.05.

On Monday, March 14th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,617 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $50,237.11.

On Thursday, March 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 58,787 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $401,515.21.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $36,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 million, a PE ratio of 121.42 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. Travelzoo has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $19.83.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TZOO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

