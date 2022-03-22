Tredegar Co. (TG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Tredegar has raised its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years.

Get Tredegar alerts:

NYSE TG opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tredegar has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $434.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 498.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tredegar (Get Rating)

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.