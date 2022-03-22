Tredegar Co. (TG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.
Tredegar has raised its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years.
NYSE TG opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tredegar has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $434.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.95.
About Tredegar
Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.
