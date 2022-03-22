Trust Co. of Vermont Buys New Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 105,792.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 364,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.