Trust Co. of Vermont Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $115.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.26.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

