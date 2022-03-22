Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 1,205 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $131.11 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average is $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

