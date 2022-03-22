Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $150.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $128.01 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

