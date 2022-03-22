Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT opened at $338.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $264.88 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

