Trust Co. of Vermont Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.