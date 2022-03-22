Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $105,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,244,000 after buying an additional 973,311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,950,000 after buying an additional 759,684 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,735,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,565,000 after buying an additional 531,056 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,643,000 after buying an additional 426,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,806,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:BIP opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

