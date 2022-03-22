Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $148,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,534,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,927 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:EMN opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.
In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.
About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
