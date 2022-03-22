Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases New Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

NYSE SRE opened at $159.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.10.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

