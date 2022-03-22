Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 373 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,747,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,642 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 599,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,953,000 after acquiring an additional 482,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the period.

TAN opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average of $79.22. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

