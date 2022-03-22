Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $114,000 Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB opened at $129.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.09. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $118.60 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.