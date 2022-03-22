Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
Shares of TNP opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.29.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.