Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TNP opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the period. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

