TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.TTEC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.040 EPS.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. TTEC has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.20.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 2,906.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after buying an additional 430,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $14,974,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,708,000 after purchasing an additional 84,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.