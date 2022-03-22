Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $933.34 million, a P/E ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 2.65.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 102.22%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 67.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

