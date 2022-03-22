Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.88. Tuya shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 6,710 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Tuya alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 95.1% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,764,000 after buying an additional 1,976,532 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.