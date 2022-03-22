U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 108 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,228,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,003,000 after acquiring an additional 139,622 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.47. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

