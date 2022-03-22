U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 655 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,918,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $128.22 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average of $112.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

