U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 244.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 85.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

SHOP stock opened at $683.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $510.02 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $788.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,211.86.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

