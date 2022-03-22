U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,553,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,958.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50.

