U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $75.44 and a 1-year high of $90.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.