U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $938,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $91,832,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

Shares of AVGO opened at $601.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $582.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

