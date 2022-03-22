U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $838,000 Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 1,468.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $125,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $90,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $626,930. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $97.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.03.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

