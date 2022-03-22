U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $838,000 Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLMR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,332,000 after buying an additional 1,211,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,517,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,309,000 after buying an additional 148,052 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 104,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Palomar by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 99,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 232,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $90,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $626,930. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

