U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $872,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 39.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 37.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 6,609.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,972,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $64,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CBRE Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

Shares of DKNG opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.