U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

