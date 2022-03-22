U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 449 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $441,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $136.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $124.99 and a 12-month high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

