U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,572 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth about $62,975,000. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 72.4% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,089 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 126.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,267 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 134.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,387,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,561,000 after acquiring an additional 796,169 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 101.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,578,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after acquiring an additional 794,534 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DISCA stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.
A number of research firms recently commented on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.
Discovery Profile (Get Rating)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Discovery (DISCA)
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.