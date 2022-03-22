U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,572 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth about $62,975,000. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 72.4% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,089 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 126.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,267 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 134.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,387,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,561,000 after acquiring an additional 796,169 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 101.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,578,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after acquiring an additional 794,534 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Discovery Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.