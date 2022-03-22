U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,572 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 14.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 494,378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 134.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,387,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,561,000 after acquiring an additional 796,169 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Discovery Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.