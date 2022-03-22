U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,572 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 14.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 494,378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 134.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,387,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,561,000 after acquiring an additional 796,169 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DISCA stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.
DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.
Discovery Profile (Get Rating)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
