U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 827 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

