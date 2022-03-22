U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,015 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vale by 63.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NYSE VALE opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.