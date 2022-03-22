Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Trimmed by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 34,423 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $666,080,000 after buying an additional 836,350 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $363,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

