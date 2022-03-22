Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UBER. KeyCorp cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.33.

UBER stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.91 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $61.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 30,235 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 4,008.3% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,957 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

