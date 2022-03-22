UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 97.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 45,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

VECO opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

