UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 101.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 171,439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

CWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

