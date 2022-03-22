UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter worth $77,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 19.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -113.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $56.80.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

