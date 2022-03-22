UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,173,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 571.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after buying an additional 498,443 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 41.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 69,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 45,273 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 59.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 215,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 80,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of KFRC opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

