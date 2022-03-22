UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,763 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,064 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

