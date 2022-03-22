UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will post sales of $353.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $357.50 million and the lowest is $347.90 million. UDR posted sales of $299.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

UDR stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.25. 1,906,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.19, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. UDR has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 302.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in UDR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in UDR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in UDR by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.