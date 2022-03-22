UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.
UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.
In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UFP Industries stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.70. The company had a trading volume of 249,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.31%.
About UFP Industries (Get Rating)
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.