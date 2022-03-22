UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.70. The company had a trading volume of 249,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.31%.

About UFP Industries (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.