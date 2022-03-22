Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UGP. Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

Shares of UGP opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 921,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 516,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 427,118 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 258,800 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 244,130 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

