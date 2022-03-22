United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $62.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UAL. Barclays dropped their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.08.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of UAL stock opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $61.34.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.