United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.41, but opened at $29.63. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. United Fire Group shares last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 596 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Fire Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,374,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,182,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 4,116.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $777.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.36. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $253.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

