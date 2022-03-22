Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $150.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 59.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.83.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software stock opened at $94.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.87.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.